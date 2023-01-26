Less than a month before the start of spring training, the defending champion Astros have found their next general manager.

Houston announced the hiring of Dana Brown as the franchise’s new GM on Thursday. Brown arrives after serving as the vice president of scouting for the Braves, a position he held since 2019. Prior to that, he was a special assistant to the general manager with the Blue Jays from ’10 to ’18.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane wrote in a statement. “He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field.”

Brown replaces former GM James Click, who assumed the GM role in 2020 after the Astros fired Jeff Lunhow in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal. In three years under Click’s stewardship, Houston made the ALCS three consecutive times, culminating in last year’s World Series title.

Click’s contract expired at the end of last season, and he declined the team’s a one-year contract offer in November.