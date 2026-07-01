2026 Home Run Derby Participants List: Live Updates of Who's In and Who's Out

The 2026 Home Run Derby has its first participant. Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, in the midst of a red-hot June at the dish in which he's homered in four consecutive games (six dingers during that span), announced via Instagram he'd be participating in the Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Caminero, who belted 45 home runs in an All-Star campaign last season, participated in the Derby for the first time in his career and wowed fans, falling just short of becoming the youngest player to win the event when he lost 18-15 in the final to Cal Raleigh. Caminero, still just 23 years old, again has a chance to become the youngest player to win the Home Run Derby, which will take place on July 13, airing on Netflix.

Full List of Every Player in the 2026 Home Run Derby

Player Participated in HRD Before? Junior Caminero Yes

Who's out? Players who have declined to participate in Home Run Derby

Astros slugger and American League MVP frontrunner Yordan Alvarez, who crushes baseballs like few in the game, told The Athletic last week that he's still “open” to participating in the event in the future, but not this season, which is shaping up to be the best of his career. Meanwhile, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, who is among the AL leaders in homers and owns the third-longest hit ball of this year, told The Sacramento Bee that he'd like to use the All-Star break to rest as much as possible, even though he's ticketed to start at catcher for the AL in the All-Star Game. Citing the “wear and tear” of the season as a backstop, Langeliers said he won't be taking part in this year's Derby.

Predicting the rest of the Home Run Derby field

Who could join Caminero in Philadelphia? Let's predict the rest of the eight-slugger field.

Kyle Schwarber was named the 2025 All-Star Game MVP after winning a swing-off to help the NL defeat the AL. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Schwarber confirmed to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci that he would participate in the Derby as long as he’s healthy and selected to the All-Star Game—the latter of which shouldn’t be an issue. Schwarber leads baseball in homers, is a two-time Derby participant and, should he choose to take part in this year's event, would be hitting in front of the home Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park. He’s a no-brainer participant and teammate Bryce Harper is also a possibility if he’s selected, though that is less likely.

Hunter Goodman, Rockies

Goodman, tied for second in MLB in home runs, would be another intriguing choice. The Rockies backstop barrels the baseball as well as some of the top sluggers in the game and recently told Rockies reporter Patrick Lyons that he “would like” to participate. You know what to do, MLB.

Ben Rice, Yankees

Rice told The New York Post earlier in June that he's interested in being in the Derby and dismissed concerns that it may mess with his swing. Rice is in the midst of a career year at the plate, having already belted 22 homers (his career high in a season is 26 last year).

James Wood, Nationals

Wood, a first-time participant last year, is a good bet to get an invite once again, thanks to his incredible raw power, freakish bat speed and ability to simply send baseballs into orbit at vicious speeds.

Byron Buxton, Twins

Buxton seems ticketed to be an All-Star starter in the outfield for the AL and could be in the Derby for a second straight year. The Twins outfielder is currently fourth in the majors in home runs (25).

Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Kurtz, who belted 36 home runs as a rookie last year, is made for the Home Run Derby. He ranks in the 97th percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity, hard-hit rate and bat speed.

Jordan Walker, Cardinals

Walker, a 6' 6" outfielder in the midst of a breakout year for the Cardinals, absolutely demolishes baseballs. He owns one of the 10 longest homers this season and his ability to drive the ball would make him must-see television.

Others to watch out for

Jac Caglianone, Royals

Munetaka Murakami, White Sox

Pete Alonso, Orioles

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Brandon Lowe, Pirates

Home Run Derby rule changes explained

After several years of deploying a timer-based format for each round of the Derby, MLB is ditching that approach and will utilize a swing-based format in 2026. Instead of a certain amount of time to hit home runs per round, hitters will only be allowed a certain number of swings, which harkens back to the out-based format that was used before 2015.

Hitters will get 20 swings in round one, and 15 swings each in the second round and final round. Each swing counts towards the allotment whether it results in a home run or not. If a player homers on the last swing of a round, they are allowed to keep going until they do not homer. Ties in the first round will be broken by home run distance, and by three-swing swing-offs in rounds two and three.

Other than that, the Derby will follow the same format, with the top four home run hitters advancing to the second round, where they'll be seeded based on the number of homers they hit in the first round. Then, they'll face off head-to-head to determine the matchup in the final round.

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