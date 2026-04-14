Alec Bohm Fires High-Profile Agent During Ongoing Legal Battle With Parents

Alec Bohm's 2026 season is off to a slow start on the field as the Phillies third baseman has just nine hits in his first 58 at-bats. Only two of those have gone for extra bases as he's mired in an early-April slump.

There's a lot going on off the field for Bohm as well, including an ongoing legal battle with his parents.

Last month Bohm filed a lawsuit seeking $3 million, alleging they mismanaged his finances by using "several limited liability companies to funnel money from his personal financial accounts, which they then ‘converted to their own use.’”

Bohm claims the situation began in 2019 when his parents created two LLCs to hold the assets he earned playing professional baseball. The Phillies selected Bohm with the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft and received a signing bonus of $5.85 million. He made his debut with the club in 2020.

The lawsuit claims Bohm’s parents told him they needed to take a 10% interest in the LLCs they created to act as “representatives of his interests,” but that he would retain everything they contained. They then allegedly gained access to all of Bohm’s personal financial accounts and transferred much of it to the LLCs, which they controlled.

Bohm's parents say the lawsuit is without merit.

On Monday night The Athletic provided an update on the situation, reporting that Bohm's lawyers requested a preliminary injunction last week seeking the return of over $528,000 his parents allegedly withdrew from an account attached to Bohm last month. The latest injunction claims these funds were going to be used to pay legal expenses and includes new details about the alleged financial improprieties.

In addition, Bohm has fired Scott Boras, his high-profile agent.

Per The Athletic:

Bohm, in a signed affidavit submitted to the court last week, alleged that his parents steered him toward hiring Boras in 2020 under “considerable duress” to “further their own interests, to my detriment.” That decision, Bohm contended, was largely because his parents disagreed with a third-party financial advisor recommended to him by Wasserman’s agents.

Currently in the final year of a contract paying him $10.2 million, Bohm will be eligible for a new deal, potentially with a new team, after this season. He is in his seventh MLB season, all with Philadelphia. Bohm earned the first All-Star honors of his career last season and has been a key component of the team's recent run of competitiveness in the National League playoffs.

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