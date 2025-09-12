Angels Accomplish Insane Feat Not Done Since 1962
The Angels' 12-2 win on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins represented a welcome burst of offense from a team that had allowed double-digit runs in three of its previous four games, and hadn't scored 10 or more runs themselves since Aug. 17.
It was the Angels' highest-scoring game this season, and it was made even more remarkable by the fact that all 12 runs scored with two outs.
According to Sportradar (and shared by Angels PR guru Matt Birch on Twitter/X), the only other game in which the Angels scored 12 runs with two outs was on April 14, 1962 — the team's second year of existence.
Coincidentally, that game was also against the Twins, at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minnesota. The first four of the Angels' 12 runs were charged to Twins pitcher Jim Kaat, who would make an All-Star team later that year and was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.
Twelve runs in one game is a remarkable number for the Angels of late. It was the most they have scored in a game since July 15, 2023 against the Houston Astros (13 runs). The 17 hits were the most for the Halos since June 24, 2023 in Colorado, when they rapped out a franchise-record 28 hits.
Minnesota held a fire sale at the trade deadline, and are just 13-25 since Aug. 1. Yet they had dominated the Angels coming into Tuesday's game, winning six straight head-to-head matchups.
The onslaught began in the first inning. The bases were loaded on two singles and a walk for Chris Taylor, who flew out for the second out of the inning. Luis Rengifo then hit the first pitch he saw from Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews for a single, scoring a pair of runs. A double-steal saw Taylor Ward score and Luis Rengifo steal second for the Angels' third run.
Flash-forward to the fifth inning. The Angels were still leading 3-0 when Taylor batted with runners on first and third against Matthews. This time Taylor delivered a single, knocking Matthews out of the game. Rengifo then greeted reliever Pierson Ohl with an RBI single — again on the first pitch he saw, giving the Angels a 5-0 lead.
Ohl was still pitching with two outs in the fifth inning when Ward singled in a run. Taylor followed with his second home run of the season, and the Angels led 9-0.
The final blow came in the seventh inning, when Yoan Moncada (batting left-handed against Twins righty Thomas Hatch) hit a three-run home run to complete the 12-0 rout.
