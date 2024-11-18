2 Former Angels Join 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot for First Time
The Los Angeles Angels have employed two candidates debuting on the BBWAA ballot in 2025.
Neither second baseman Ian Kinsler nor pitcher Fernando Rodney will probably select the Angels for their cap if elected to the Hall of Fame, but did spend some time as Halos during their storied careers.
Kinsler and Rodney are two of 14 first-timers on the ballot that was announced on Monday.
For a player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, they need to appear on 75 percent of ballots submitted by Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) members with at least 10 years of service. Players who fall short of induction can stay on the ballot for up to 10 years, provided they receive at least five percent of the vote. Simply earning a spot on the ballot is considered a significant honor.
Kinsler played the first 1,066 games of his career with the Texas Rangers, a tenure that included four All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, and a World Series title. A 17th-round pick in the 2003 draft, Kinsler stands out as one of Texas' most remarkable draft success stories. He now works as a special assistant to Chris Young, the Rangers' president of baseball operations.
Kinsler wrapped up his career with 1,999 hits, 257 home runs, and 243 stolen bases over 1,888 games. While those stats are solid, they don’t quite stand out enough on their own. His best argument lies in his Wins Above Replacement (WAR), where he ranks 18th all-time among players who appeared in at least 1,500 games primarily at second base. However, even there, he falls just behind Jeff Kent, a two-time MVP who spent a full decade on the ballot without ever earning more than 50 percent of the vote.
For Kinsler, the numbers tell a story of consistency and value, but they may not be enough to sway voters in a process where the bar for second basemen has historically been set incredibly high.
Rodney spent eight seasons with the Detroit Tigers, followed by two years with the Los Angeles Angels, before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays which is where his career turned for the better. In 2012, he delivered a historic performance, finishing with a 0.60 ERA, a 0.777 WHIP, 48 saves, and a 3.7 WAR.
That dominant season earned Rodney the first of his three career All-Star selections. He also placed fifth in AL Cy Young voting and finished 13th in the AL MVP race. It was during this standout campaign that he introduced his signature bow-and-arrow celebration, which quickly became a fan favorite.
Rodney finished his MLB career with a 3.80 ERA, 1.373 WHIP and 7.4 WAR. His 327 saves rank No. 19 in league history.