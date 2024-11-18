Angels Signed All-Star Free Agent Despite Interest From AL Contender
The Los Angeles Angels signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal last week, but the Angels were not the only team interested in the veteran catcher. With a small market for quality catchers in free agency this offseason, d'Arnaud was one of the best available. Along with the Angels, the Tampa Bay Rays had interest in signing d'Arnaud, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
The 35-year-old previously spent nearly one full season with the Rays after he was traded to Tampa Bay from the Los Angeles Dodgers in May 2019. During the 2019 season, d'Arnaud appeared in 92 games for the Rays and slashed .263/.323/.459 with 86 hits, 50 runs, 16 home runs, and a career-high 67 RBIs. He did not return to the Rays, and instead signed with the Atlanta Braves, where he spent the last five seasons of his career.
The Braves initially signed d'Arnaud in Nov. 2019 on a two-year deal. D'Arnaud experienced many of the best moments of his career during his tenure with the Braves. In his first season with Atlanta in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 season, d'Arnaud hit a career-high .321 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs, and was awarded the Silver Slugger for the first time in his career. D'Arnaud did miss time during the 2021 season while on the 60-day injured list, but came back and helped the Braves win the World Series. He even hit one home run during the World Series victory over the Houston Astros.
D'Arnaud later became a an All-Star in 2022 after he hit a career-high 18 home runs. He did end up splitting catching duties with Sean Murphy after the Braves traded for him, which played a part in the Braves declining his option for the 2025 season.
D'Arnaud became a free agent, but did not opt for a reunion with the Rays. Instead, he reunited with Angels manager Ron Washington, who was previously a third base coach for the Braves before becoming the manager of the Angels.
The Angels already have a promising catcher in Logan O'Hoppe, but will have d'Arnaud as his backup. The team is also looking for O'Hoppe to learn under d'Arnaud over the next two seasons.