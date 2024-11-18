Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Angels All-Star Infielder for Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels don't have a true left-handed power bat and could potentially use one to balance out the lineup ahead of 2025.
Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe could be a good fit, according to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
Rymer suggests the Angels deal left-handed pitching prospect Samuel Aldegheri to the Rays in exchange for the second baseman.
While the Angels' farm system isn't particularly strong, they do possess a relatively unnoticed surplus of young pitching. Aldegheri is part of this group, but there doesn't seem to be a defined role for him on the 2025 roster.
"The same would also be true if Aldegheri landed with the Rays, but you know how it goes. They could take the lefty and blast him with the same radiation they used on Jeffrey Springs and — bam! — he's an ace."
It's a bit of a stretch to consider Lowe as a buy-low candidate after his 2024 season, where he hit 21 home runs and posted a 121 OPS+. However, his year was once again hampered by injuries. His .311 on-base percentage fell below both the league average and his career norm of .330.
"Though their park is about as friendly to lefty sluggers as any other in MLB, the Halos got only 38 homers from the left side this year. More isn't on tap for 2025, as power-light first baseman Nolan Schanuel is the only true left-handed hitter in the lineup," Rymer wrote.
"A trade for Lowe would double that number. And from a certain angle, he plus Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward, Logan O'Hoppe, and Jo Adell would look promising, if more than a little volatile."
Aldagheri made his big league debut earlier this season and made history in doing so but he handled the added pressure well. The left-hander became the first player born and raised in Italy to pitch in Major League Baseball.
HIs journey to the big league faced setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an injured ulnar collateral ligament, though he opted not to undergo surgery. A couple of years later, 2023 marked his first full season in the minors, where he posted a 4.25 ERA in 83.2 innings. This year, he made further progress, finishing with a 3.59 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 95.1 innings.
Lowe posted a .244/.311/.473 line, leading the team with 21 home runs, along with 19 doubles and 58 RBIs in 107 games. His performance earned him the team MVP award from the local chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.