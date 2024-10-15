2 MLB Legends Hanging Out With Angels at Instructional League
The Los Angeles Angels welcomed one of the legends of the organization to the Arizona Instructional League recently.
Jered Weaver took to social media and posted a photo of himself alongside MLB legend Manny Ramirez.
"Awesome catching up w (with) this legend," Weaver wrote. "The chess game w (with) this unbelievable hitter was always a battle… he got me more than I got him that’s for sure but I’m sure a lot of pitchers would say this! awesome week at angels Instructs. Cool of Manny coming to spread his knowledge!"
Selected 12th overall by his hometown team in 2004, Weaver swiftly climbed the minor league ladder to become a prominent and beloved figure in professional baseball. Spending most of his 12-season career with the Los Angeles Angels, he achieved 150 wins and earned three All-Star selections.
In 2010, he led Major League Baseball in strikeouts and threw a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins in 2012.
Before Weaver became a household name with the Angels, he made a significant impact at Long Beach State. The right-hander earned eight All-American honors during his three years there and set records with 37 wins across 55 starts.
In addition to his wins, Weaver set career program records with 370 innings pitched and 441 strikeouts. Notably, in 2004, the lanky right-hander struck out 214 batters, marking the sixth-most strikeouts by any NCAA Division I pitcher in a single season.
Weaver’s dominance at Long Beach State is a cherished memory for many Dirtbags fans. During the 2004 season, which saw Long Beach State reach the NCAA Super Regionals, he struck out the first 10 batters he faced on two occasions. Weaver started the season with a perfect 14-0 record and set a Long Beach State record by striking out 17 batters in a game against Pacific.
At the end of that remarkable season, Weaver earned the Golden Spikes Award as the National Player of the Year, along with the 2004 Dick Howser Award and the Roger Clemens Award. He was also recognized as the National Player of the Year by multiple organizations, including the ABCA, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, and the NCBWA.
Earlier this year, Weaver became the first Long Beach State alum to have his number retired.
“I’ve never thought of myself as a – I don’t know what you want to call it, notable person? I guess, or whatever it is,” Weaver told the Southern California News Group back in May. “I just go about my life one day at a time.”