3 Bold Predictions for Angels Trade Deadline, Rest of Season
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Los Angeles Angels are in a curious spot.
They're currently five games under .500 and have fallen 5.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race, an unlikely —but not impossible —deficit to overcome at this point in the season.
With questions surrounding their players and the franchise as a whole, here are three bold predictions for the remainder of the Angels' season.
Angels to Have Major Sell-Off at Trade Deadline
The Angels seem to have run out of steam during the Dog Days.
As mentioned before, they're currently 5.5 games back of a postseason spot, and the only teams they are ahead of in the Wild Card are far out of contention. Couple that with the fact they're 42-54 against teams not named the Athletics and have hit something of a slump with less than a week before the deadline, and you have a valid reason to pack it up and try again next year.
The Halos will plan for their 10-year playoff drought to turn into 11 years, and will begin to build for next season. Luckily for them, they have a wide number of assets they can pawn off to do exactly that.
Offseason addition Yoan Moncada could fill one of the numerous openings at the hot corner on contending teams, Kenley Jansen still looks like an elite closer and could potentially land a top-30 prospect if a team is desperate enough and Tyler Anderson is more than capable of filling a hole in a rotation.
The main trade piece the Angels need to consider moving, however, is Taylor Ward.
Angels Will Trade Taylor Ward
At this point in the season, it would be foolish for the Halos to not trade Ward.
Their left fielder has had a fantastic season, and his value may not get any higher than it is now. Ward peaked earlier in the season, posting a 10-homer, 28-RBI month of May and breaking the Halos' record for most consecutive games with an extra base hit with 10.
He's turned up the heat again in July with a .299 batting average and 19 RBIs. From July 18-21, he went 7-for-17 with two home runs and 11 RBIs against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, who are battling it out for the top spot in the NL East.
Ward is on pace to hit above league average for the fifth consecutive season and still has another year of club control after 2025, meaning a team like the Padres or Phillies — both of whom are aching for a left fielder — could spend big and send several prospects to the Big A.
Angels Will Call Up Tyler Bremner By the End of the Season
It's no secret that the Angels put their prospects on the fast track to the big leagues, and with their season over, why not try No. 2 overall pick Tyler Bremner?
Bremner started more than half of his appearances in college, however also has experience coming out of the bullpen.
The Halos have shot their first-rounders up through the minors in recent years, giving 2023 first-rounder Nolan Schanuel less than a month in the minors and 2024 first-rounder Christian Moore just 79 games.
Bremner would be younger than both of those players at the time of their debuts if the Angels were to call him up this season, but with a wide-open bullpen — and perhaps even a spot in the rotation — who knows what could happen?
