Angels Absurd Trade Proposal Sends Mike Trout to Yankees for Blockbuster Return
The Los Angeles Angels could potentially send franchise icon Mike Trout to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade.
The end of July officially marks the start of MLB trade speculation, where different trade packages and proposals are thrown out into the universe by people in the sport or who follow it.
Despite never having much playoff success, the Angels never considered trading Trout, who is one of the team's greatest players.
However, as he enters the twilight of his career and Los Angeles continues to launch rebuild attempts, a trade looks more likely than it ever has.
Trout hasn't gotten to experience a deep postseason run, and after years of mediocrity with the Halos, he might finally fancy his chances with another team.
Given a trade looks possible, Alan Goldsher of Fantasy Sports on SI proposed a deal that would send Trout to the Yankees for an unrealistically massive haul of outfielder Jasson Dominguez, pitchers Cam Schlitter and Will Warren, and outfielder Spencer Jones.
Jones is the fourth-best prospect in baseball, hitting the leather out of the ball in Double-A. At the age of 26, Will Warren offers a young arm with major league production.
Schlitter is a hard-throwing righty who would bolster the Angels pitching ranks as well. Finally, the Angels get Dominguez, an uber-talented young outfielder who has the potential to become one of the best players in baseball.
Goldsher also predicts that the Yankees will eat the remaining $177 million through 2030 left on Trout's deal.
After everything is accounted for, this trade is extremely lopsided, giving the Angels the clear edge in the deal. They get a crop of young players with massive potential while moving on from a big-money deal.
Trout hasn't been healthy for several seasons. Also, he can't reliably play in the outfield for extended periods of time since it wears down his body.
He can still hit for power, racking up 18 home runs and 45 RBIs, while having an above-average run creation rate with a 128 wRC+.
Trout still offers a ton of production and value as a hitter, but the Yankees giving up their entire stock of assets is highly improbable.
Potentially, an earlier version of Trout nets this massive return, but the current, aging edition of the Hall of Famer doesn't merit the price tag.
