Albert Pujols Named Top Angels Managerial Candidate for 2026 Season
Los Angeles Angels insider Sam Blum listed Albert Pujols as a potential option to manage the Halos in the 2026 season.
Current manager Ron Washington led the Angels to the worst season in franchise history in 2024 — though it wasn't entirely his fault — and has missed a majority of the 2025 season with health troubles. The Halos have a club option for 2026 with Washington, however, general manager Perry Minasian hasn't publicly committed to a manager for 2026.
Enter Pujols.
The former Angels first baseman is a special assistant to the Los Angeles Angels, and is open about his intent to manage in MLB. Pujols has been the manager of Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic since 2024, with whom he won the Serie Final of the 2024-25 season and the 2025 Caribbean Series. He will also manage the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
"Technically, he’s still on the Angels’ payroll for the next seven years, getting paid $1 million annually as part of a personal services contract with the club," wrote Blum. "He also spoke glowingly about the roster this spring, despite years of struggles. It was possibly a sign of him subtly pining for future managerial consideration."
Pujols has an extensive history with the Halos, playing 10 seasons at the Big A and hitting 222 home runs during his time in the American League. He won two World Series as a player with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a key component in the Angels' last run to the postseason in 2014.
“I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues,” Pujols said in the spring. “I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job.”
The Angels are on course for yet another losing season in 2025, and a shake up at manager may be in order. An individual such as Pujols, who has had managerial success and is a well-known figure for a young core to look up to, could be the perfect candidate to turn the Angels' decade-long struggle around.
