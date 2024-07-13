Angel Notes: Trade Rumors, and Another Promotion For Former First-Round Pick?
The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners on the strength of two Willie Calhoun home runs Friday, including a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Here's what else you might have missed Friday:
Is a Major League Call-Up on the Horizon?
In light of continuous issues within the starting rotation, the Angels might promote former first-round pick Sam Bachman to pitch against the Mariners.
Angels Poised to Trade Four Players
As the July 30 trade deadline approaches, reports suggest that the Angels are likely to trade four significant players. Fans and analysts are keenly watching to see how aggressively the Angels will subtract from their current roster, and who they might net in return.
Uncertainty Surrounds Angels' Trade Deadline Plans
With the trade deadline looming, there’s noticeable uncertainty about the Angels’ strategy. Owner Arte Moreno's priorities remain unclear, stirring discussions about the possible directions the team might take.
Concerns Over Former Top Prospect’s Recovery
Chase Silseth, previously a key prospect for the Angels, is now trying to regain his form at Triple-A after a troubling head injury in 2023. His current ERA and bullpen role raise concerns about his career trajectory.