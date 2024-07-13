Halos Today

Angel Notes: Trade Rumors, and Another Promotion For Former First-Round Pick?

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 12, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Willie Calhoun (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners on the strength of two Willie Calhoun home runs Friday, including a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Here's what else you might have missed Friday:

Is a Major League Call-Up on the Horizon?

In light of continuous issues within the starting rotation, the Angels might promote former first-round pick Sam Bachman to pitch against the Mariners.  

Angels Poised to Trade Four Players

As the July 30 trade deadline approaches, reports suggest that the Angels are likely to trade four significant players. Fans and analysts are keenly watching to see how aggressively the Angels will subtract from their current roster, and who they might net in return.  

Uncertainty Surrounds Angels' Trade Deadline Plans

With the trade deadline looming, there’s noticeable uncertainty about the Angels’ strategy. Owner Arte Moreno's priorities remain unclear, stirring discussions about the possible directions the team might take.  

Concerns Over Former Top Prospect’s Recovery

Chase Silseth, previously a key prospect for the Angels, is now trying to regain his form at Triple-A after a troubling head injury in 2023. His current ERA and bullpen role raise concerns about his career trajectory.  

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

