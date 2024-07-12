Angels 'Likely' To Trade Four Players Before July 30 Deadline: Report
Reports that the Los Angeles Angels will trade outfielder Taylor Ward, reliever Carlos Estévez, starter Tyler Anderson, and Luis Rengifo by the July 30 deadline continue to gain steam.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports that it's 'likely' all four players will be traded, on the condition they will get traded if the Angels can get the right return.
Ward, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates, is in his seventh season with the Angels. The 30-year-old is slashing .235/.320/.413 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. He is expected to be one of the top outfielders on the trade block along with White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Estévez is set to be a free agent after the season and should be a popular candidate as many teams need relief help. He has been phenomenal lately, winning the National League Reliever of the Month in June after pitching 10 innings, allowing zero earned runs, and notching 10 strikeouts and eight saves during the month. He has a 2.76 ERA and 16 saves on the year.
Anderson should also be popular with many teams needing help in their rotation. This season he is 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA and 77 strikeouts. His ERA ranks ninth in MLB.
Lastly, Rengifo is another trade candidate for the Angels. Rengifo is currently on the injured list with a hand injury, but has slashed .315/.368/.442 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. He's had one of the best batting averages in MLB when healthy, currently ranking seventh among players with at least 200 plate appearances in that category.
These four players should remain a part of trade discussions for the rest of the month, as the Angels are among baseball's few clear sellers leading up to the July 30 deadline.