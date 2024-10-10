Angel Stadium Will Have a Very Special Guest in May 2025
The Los Angeles Angels revealed that the Savannah Bananas will be heading to Anaheim for a two-game series on May 30-31, 2025, as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.
According to a press release, Angel Stadium will be one of 18 Major League Baseball stadiums to be included in the stops for the 2025 tour.
The Bananas also revealed that they will play at three football stadiums in addition to the MLB stadiums in 40 cities across 25 states.
The team is set to play at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, which holds 81,500 fans, on April 26. They'll then head to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 10, followed by Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 7. Additionally, the Bananas will make stops at several iconic MLB venues, including Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Truist Park.
“Our goal has always been to be Fans First and to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible,” said Bananas owner Jesse Cole in a news release. “Now, to be at some of the largest stadiums in the entire country, these venues are something we never could have imagined. We know they will provide an electric atmosphere which will create some unforgettable nights for our fans.”
Bananas tickets are available through a lottery system. Fans interested in attending can visit bananaball.com/tickets and join the Ticket Lottery List for a chance to purchase tickets before the window closes on Nov. 1, 2024.
Savannah Bananas 2025 Tour Schedule
- Feb. 1-2: Mesa, Arizona; Sloan Park
- Feb. 6-8: Glendale, Arizona; Camelback Ranch
- Feb. 14-16: Fort Myers, Florida; Jet Blue Park
- March 1-2: Miami, Florida; LoanDepot Park
- March 15-16: Tampa Bay, Florida; Tropicana Field
- March 29-30: Atlanta, Georgia; Truist Park
- April 4-5: St. Louis, Missouri; Busch Stadium
- April 26: Clemson, South Carolina; Death Valley
- May 10: Nashville, Tennessee; Nissan Stadium
- May 23-24: Kansas City, Missouri; Kauffman Stadium
- May 30-31: Anaheim, California; Angel Stadium
- June 7: Charlotte, North Carolina; Bank of America Stadium
- June 13-14: Cincinnati, Ohio; Great American Ball Park
- June 27-28: Washington, D.C.; Nationals Park
- July 5-6: Boston, Massachusetts; Fenway Park
- July 26-27: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Citizens Bank Park
- Aug. 1-2: Baltimore, Maryland; Camden Yards
- Aug. 9-10: Denver, Colorado; Coors Field
- Aug. 15-16: Chicago, Illinois; Guaranteed Rate Field
- Aug. 29-30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; PNC Park
- Sept. 5-6: San Diego, California; Petco Park
- Sept. 13-14: Bronx, New York; Yankee Stadium
- Sept. 19-20: Seattle, Washington; T-Mobile Park
- Sept. 26-27: Houston, Texas; Minute Maid Park
The Savannah Bananas have won over baseball fans worldwide with their one-of-a-kind game experience and high-energy performances. Banana Ball features players lip-syncing songs, executing choreographed dance routines mid-game, and making over-the-top walk-up entrances.
Each roster is packed with some of the most entertaining and skilled players in the sport. In previous games, former MLB stars like Johnny Damon, Jonny Gomes, Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, and Johnny Bench have joined in on the fun.