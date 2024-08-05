Angels' 2024 First-Round Pick Homers in Double-A Debut
Christian Moore is skyrocketing through the Los Angeles Angels farm system.
After his second professional game with Single-A Inland Empire on Thursday night in Modesto, he returned to the clubhouse and was shocked.
Dave Stapleton, manager of the 66ers, announced that the 21-year-old was promoted to Double-A. The clubhouse erupted. Moore bypassed High-A completely after going 6-for-11 with a home run and six RBIs in two games.
On Saturday night with Double-A Rocket City, Moore homered.
“I didn't really know what was happening,” Moore said about the announcement of his promotion. “I didn't plan on it. I was just playing to win and trying to help the team be its best. I was definitely surprised and a little nervous, so it was a whirlwind of a day.”
Moore went back to the team hotel, packed his bags, and headed for the Sacramento Airport. He connected in Houston before arriving in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and joined the Trash Pandas.
He wasn't in the lineup his first night in town making his debut performance worth the wait.
Only 20 days after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, Moore slapped an opposite-field single off lefty Tate Kuehner for his first Double-A hit in the third inning.
In the sixth inning, Moore launched a ball roughly 401 feet with a 109 mph exit velocity. Rocket City lost 13-4 but Moore made a solid first impression.
“That's one, let's get some more runs going,” Moore said. “The dugout got pretty hype about it, so I was definitely trying to get them and the offense going in the right direction.”
The Angels have a knack for selecting major league-ready players early in the draft. Nolan Schanuel, who was drafted in 2023, made his MLB debut after just 22 games (three at Rookie ball, two at Single-A, 17 at Double-A) last season and Zach Neto, a 2022 selection, arrived in Anaheim a little over nine months after being drafted.
Judging by the start of his professional career, Moore is on the same trajectory and could be in the big leagues sooner rather than later. He said that the Angels intended him to reach Double-A at some point this season, he just happened to do it quickly producing a slash line of .533/.563/1.067.
“I'm definitely blessed for this opportunity,” Moore said. “I thank the Angels for taking a shot on me in the Draft. I'm going to work hard and make sure I show up at work every day prepared to win and ready to play.