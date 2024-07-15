Angels Select SEC Third Baseman With No. 8 Pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Angels selected Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Moore joins the Angels fresh off leading the Volunteers to the program's first-ever College World Series title. He became the first player in 68 years to hit for the cycle at the College World Series, and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team.
Moore had a phenomenal junior season at Tennessee, slashing .375/.451/.797 with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs. He finished the year as a first-team All-American by Baseball America and Perfect Game, and took first-team All-SEC honors.
Moore also broke the school's single-season home run record, leaving Tennessee as one of the program's most accomplished players. Tennessee has already produced one Hall of Fame baseball player in longtime Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton.
Moore could certainly be a player who continues the Angels' trend of bringing top draft picks up to the majors quickly. Recently drafted Angels including Chase Silseth, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel were all first or among the first players in their draft classes reach the majors.
The Angels do not have a true everyday second baseman. Luis Rengifo has moved around the diamond this year, and should man the keystone when healthy, but is among the Angels' top candidates to be traded before the July 30 deadline. That could open a spot for Moore to get called up when ready. If Moore does get called up soon, he, Neto, and Schanuel would form a strong young core for the Angels' infield.
After drafting Moore with their first-round pick, the Angels selected right-hander Chris Cortez out of Texas A&M No. 45 overall, and right-hander Ryan Johnson No. 74 overall out of Dallas Baptist.