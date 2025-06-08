Angels Acquire Outfielder From NL Contender, DFA Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
The corresponding move of the deal is that right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks was designated for assignment.
The deal made by Angels general manger Perry Minasian and his brother, Giants general manager Zack Minasian is a bit of a surprise to the Halos.
Wade is a career .238 hitter who is currently batting just .167 this season. The 31-year-old was also mainly a first baseman for the Giants the last two seasons, while getting some innings in the outfield and as a designated hitter.
With the recent news that Jorge Soler's groin injury has been bothering him again, hinting at a potential IL stint, the move makes more sense, but three-time MVP Mike Trout is nearing his return to the outfield and would more likely than not take back that spot over Wade.
As for first base, there is still no clear link with Nolan Schanuel batting .277 this season and would also appear to have his job safe on defense.
The Halos perhaps made this move to increase depth in the clubhouse and have another demonstrated ball player to mix in with the youth movement taking place in Anaheim.
It was only in 2023 when Wade finished the regular season with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, and a bWAR of 2.8. Both 2023 and 2024 saw him end the campaign with an OPS+ of 120, 20 percent higher than league average.
Another main advantage that having Wade can bring to the roster is his plate discipline. He is among the best at waiting for his pitches as he is in the 99th percentile of MLB, only going for 16.1 percent of pitches out of the strike zone.
His walk rate is well above average at 12.4 percent, or the 83rd percentile among qualified hitters. Conversely, his strikeout rate is marginally higher than what the rest of MLB ranks as 20.7 percent of the time, he is striking out (56th percentile among qualified hitters).
If the reason for bringing in Wade isn't obvious off the bat, fans will hope that it soon shows itself and his impact is felt on the diamond.
