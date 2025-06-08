Angels Manager Reveals When Yoan Moncada Will Return
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington doesn't believe third baseman Yoan Moncada will have an extended stay on the injured list.
Washington said Moncada began hitting off of a tee Saturday, and he plans to ease him into drills.
“Once his time is up on the (IL), he should be back,” Washington said. “Right now we’re getting him slowly ramped back up into activities.”
Moncada is eligible to be activated on Friday for the first of a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list June 2 with right knee inflammation. This is his second trip to the injured list this season, the first from April 10 to May 6 with a thumb sprain.
The Cuban joined the Angels during the offseason and has been a solid offensive option for the Halos, batting .237 with six home runs and 19 runs batted in through 30 games this season. His .841 OPS leads the Angels, as does his 135 OPS+.
Before joining the Angels, Moncada had spent all but one season with the Chicago White Sox, the exception being his rookie year with the Boston Red Sox. In 2019, Moncada received a singular MVP voting point during a season which he slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs.
Luis Rengifo and Kevin Newman have both been filling in for Moncada in his absence, though neither have been particularly impressive. Both Rengifo and Newman are hovering around the Mendoza line on the season, and neither is hitting for league average.
The Angels will hope for Moncada to be in shape by the time he's eligible to be activated, as they are quietly making a push for the postseason in the early goings. They have passed the slumping Texas Rangers in the AL West standings to take third place, and sit just 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.