Angels Add Infielder From Astros in Key Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have claimed infielder Logan Davidson off waivers from the Houston Astros. The 27-year-old last played at the MLB level with the Athletics earlier this season.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Victor Mederos has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Davidson was hitting .263 with an OPS of .809 during his time in Triple-A with the Athletics, but it was a different story during his brief tenure in the majors. Davidson was batting .150 across nine MLB appearances before he was designated for assignment towards the end of July.
He was claimed off waivers by Houston two days later, but had yet to make an appearance at the major league level. He batting .207/.290/.390 for their Triple-A affiliate before his eventual DFA on Monday.
Davidson was drafted by the then-Oakland Athletics in 2019 in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 30th round of the 2016 Draft, but opted to go to Celmson University, where he enjoyed a productive three seasons, batting .290/.403/.530 and an OPS of .944.
The infielder ran through the ranks of the Athletics' farm system, spending most of his time in Triple-A by 2023, and almost entirely playing the 2024 season at that level.
As for Mederos, the 24-year-old right-hander has a 3.39 ERA across 16 Triple-A appearances this season. In his five MLB outings on the year, three of which being starts, he has a 7.41 ERA across 17 innings of work.
Mederos was selected in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University. The Santa Clara, Cuba native played two seasons of college ball, tossing a 5.40 ERA across 110 innings.
Although it has been a small sample, the maximum exit velocity from one of Mederos' offerings is 105.3 mph, which puts him in the of nine percent of MLB. Additionally, of his four-pitch mix, his slider looks to have the workings to be his most lethal as he continues to develop.
Thrown 81 times this season, his slider has yet to register a hit against it, leaving confused batters swinging-and-missing 37.9 percent of the time.
