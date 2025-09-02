The Mother of an Angels Player Wrote a Book About Her Son
Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe isn't a star. He is not the kind of player who is typically the feature subject of a book.
In the case of "If You Choose to Believe Them" — all about O'Hoppe's journey to the big leagues — the book offers an important reminder that every player who reaches the major leagues has beaten long odds already. Fewer than 24,000 men have played a major league game.
More news: Angels Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, Will Undergo More Testing
It's also understandable why the author would highlight O'Hoppe's journey. The book was written by his mother, Angela.
"I am so proud to say this was the summer my professional dream came true," Angela O'Hoppe wrote on her Twitter/X account Sunday, announcing the book's publication.
"I have been working in education for over 30 years and I can't help but notice the deterioration of overall wellness in young people," she wrote. "Further investigation often reveals the absence of someONE in a student's life who believes in them, guides them, prioritizes them and their dreams. I tell my students to 'find the helpers' and devalue the opinions of those who have no real influence in their lives.
"I tell my own children the same thing. My hope is that my students and my children will achieve whatever it is they want to in hopes of making their lives fulfilling and purposeful. Therein lies this little book idea. The message is for anyone who was ever told they can't do something and it's also for the ones who said, 'Yes! You can!!'"
More news: Former Angels Slugger Announces He is Running for Congress
The book currently has five stars on Amazon.com. The book's description lists its target audience as readers 5-10 years old.
Here is the description of the book from the Amazon listing:
"If You Choose to Believe Them is based on a true story of a young boy who defies the odds and makes his wildest dream come true. Logan O'Hoppe is currently the starting catcher for the Los Angeles Angels. His story emphasizes the power of overcoming obstacles by listening to the voices of those who believe in you and making the choice to rise above doubt and negativity from others who don't.
"Young readers will learn the importance of self-belief, resilience and the positive influence of supportive parents, siblings, teachers, friends and communities. Full of heart, hope, and determination, this book is a celebration of grit, growth, and the people who help us soar. It's a story for every child who's been told "you can't," and every grown-up who's ever said, "yes you can."
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.