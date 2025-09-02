Angels' Mike Trout Enduring Longest Home Run Drought in 10 Years
Los Angeles Angels legend Mike Trout is suffering through his longest home run drought in 10 years. The three-time American League MVP has not homered in 21 games following Monday's homer-less game against the Houston Astros.
He hit a ball that ended up bouncing off the wall, but it did not manage to get over and end his cold slugging streak.
Trout is hitting .231/.361/.427 this season with 20 home runs. He started the season hitting the ball hard whenever he made contact.
His batting average has been poor for most of the season because he struggled to make consistent contact with the ball. When he did, the outfielder showed the signature power that he is known for.
Over the past 15 games he has played, he is hitting a measly .189/.328/.245, with only two runs scored during the slump.
According to hitting coach Johnny Washington, Trout is doing whatever it takes to get going once again.
“We’ve been in the video room, watching, doing a bunch of comparison, things like that,” Washington told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
“But honestly, we just haven’t found the success we’re looking for in the game. It’s really frustrating. At the same time, man, he’s gonna keep coming in and we’re gonna keep going to work until we find it.”
Washington pointed to Trout's high number of strikeouts as a key area that needs improvement. He has a 31 percent strikeout rate this season, the highest of his storied career.
“He’s been punching out a lot more than he should,” Washington added.
“But he’s been working. Can’t complain about the work. We’re trying a few different things in terms of changing the work. We’re trying to get some of the work to bleed out into the game.
"It’s been rough for him. I know he’s not excited about what’s been taking place, but he continues to come to the ballpark (early). He’s been a true pro throughout this time and throughout this little rough patch he’s been in.”
Trout is one of the best players ever to grace the diamond — a true five-tool player who can do it all at an elite level.
Over the past couple of seasons, he has battled injuries, and at his advanced age, he struggles to make consistent contact.
Still, he offers plenty of value for a young Angels team that is still finding its footing during their rebuild, and the team needs him to get going if they want to close the season out strong.
