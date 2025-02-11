Angels Add World Series Champion Pitcher From AL Squad
The Los Angeles Angels added another World Series winning reliever on Tuesday when they claimed right-hander Michael Petersen off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Petersen never suited up for the Blue Jays as he was claimed off waivers in November.
Petersen made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, pitching 14 innings with a 6.43 earned run average.
After starting the year with the Dodgers, Petersen was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins late in the season, where he added five more innings to his rookie campaign. He finished his first 19.2 major league innings with a 5.95 ERA, a 15.6 percent strikeout rate, and a 12.2 percent walk rate.
Petersen previously spent time in the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers organizations before signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers. He dominated at Triple-A, posting a 1.64 ERA with a 35 percent strikeout rate and a 6.4 percent walk rate over 33 innings.
Toronto designated Petersen for assignment days ago allowing the Angels to swoop in and become the fourth organization to roster him since September.
Petersen made Dodgers history when he became the first United Kingdom-born player to appear in a game for the franchise.
The 30-year-old right-hander earned the decision in his Major League debut, securing a win in one of the most memorable comebacks in franchise history — an 11-9 victory in Colorado.
Petersen was born in Middlesex, England, but moved to California as a child. His father, Randall, is from California, while his mother, Maureen, is from Nigeria. The two met in Nigeria before reconnecting in London, where they started their family. Petersen spent most of his upbringing in Northern California, where he grew up as a Giants fan.
Originally picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of St. Francis High School in 2012, he chose not to sign. In 2019, the Rockies acquired him from the Brewers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
The 6-foot-7 pitcher was drafted multiple times between 2012 and 2015, ultimately signing with the Milwaukee Brewers after being selected in the 17th round in 2015.
Petersen underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and only pitched in one game during the 2022 season.
In 2023, he showed off his triple-digit fastball while pitching for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic. His performance at the tournament was highlighted by striking out Team USA's Nolan Arenado.
In a corresponding move, the Angels designated right-handed pitcher Kelvin Cáceres for assignment.