Angels All-Star Likely Out for Season After Suffering Injury in Gym
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson revealed the reason he landed on the injured list two days after his start against the Houston Astros on Aug. 31.
Anderson had been scratched from his start Aug. 24, however, that had nothing to do with his injury, as the Halos placed him on the paternity list just a day later.
The southpaw revealed he hurt his oblique while stretching in the gym Thursday, just one day before his scheduled start. He still made the start and had a great outing, pitching five scoreless innings before coming out of the game.
“It didn’t feel good,” Anderson said. “I had a feeling the whole time this is not going to be a good situation here at the end.”
Anderson was still able to pitch because his left side isn't as strained as his right side when he pitches.
“It doesn’t really bother me to throw, but everything else that obliques are used for hurts, like coughing and breathing,” he said. “Throwing was not as painful as it could have been.”
The starter is only under contract with the Halos for the remainder of the season, and may well have made his last start for the Angels on Friday. Obliques are notoriously difficult to recover from, and could have the pitcher out for a few months.
Anderson acknowledged this, stating it "would be a really fast recovery to be able to come back and pitch.”
If Anderson has made his last start as an Angel, he will leave the Big A with an All-Star Game selection and a 4.53 ERA under his belt. The Angels signed Anderson after his first All-Star season with the Dodgers to a three-year, $39 million contract.
Anderson's injury puts the Angels in an injury predicament, as he becomes the second starting pitcher to land on the injured list in the club. The other is Victor Mederos, who the Angels placed on IL last week. They currently have three healthy starters on the active roster.
The Angels are starting left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals for his MLB debut. The opening game of the three-game series begins at 4:40 p.m. PT.
