Angels' Taylor Ward Received About 20 Stitches, Provides Update After Scary Injury
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward provided an update after his scary injury against the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Ward crashed into the out-of-town scoreboard in left field at Daikin Park while attempting to field a pop up, opening a gash in his face and forcing him to exit the game. Ward had previously suffered a facial injury in 2023 when he was hit in the head with a fastball, causing him to miss what was left of that season.
The slugger received about 20 stitches to repair a blood vessel and a muscle, though he avoided a concussion and any damage to his eye.
When recounting the play, Ward stated he believed he could have avoided the injury by positioning himself better or taking a look back at the wall.
“I was pretty far in the gap, and I thought I had room in that little corner there,” Ward said. “Obviously I didn’t. And the ball’s hit pretty hard too. I should have definitely peeked, obviously. Another learning situation out there. Should have peeked, and I think that would have helped a lot if I would have, but didn’t. Tried to go for the ball and the wall was there.”
While the injury looked scary, Ward insists he feels better and is targeting a quick return. The Angels had Ward on the bench for their 8-3 loss against the Astros on Monday, and he will likely avoid a spell on the injured list as well.
"Way better,” Ward said of how he felt. “I slept well last night and woke up with no headache or anything like that. Very lucky.”
While they may have lost the series finale, the Angels still split the four-game series with the division leaders, and have Ward's return to look forward to sometime this week. Their next series comes against the Kansas City Royals, and begins on the road Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT where they will square off against Michael Lorenzen, who threw seven shutout innings in his last start against the Halos.
The Angels are just one game above the Athletics at the bottom of the AL West, and will hope to continue stringing together solid results to avoid finishing last for the second consecutive season.
