Angels All-Star Reveals When He Plans to Retire From MLB
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen provided an update on how long he hopes to play baseball and when his retirement might come.
Jansen is 37 years old, firmly in the twilight of his career. His numbers, however, indicate that he is still a solid pitcher who can be trusted with the ball late in games.
Through 44 appearances, he has thrown 41 innings and boasts a 2.85 ERA. His WAR is 0.4, and he has 20 saves on the year.
More news: Angels Predicted to Land Cy Young Pitcher in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Given his valuable performances, Jansen doesn't appear ready to hang up the glove just yet.
When speaking to reporters, the closer gave his candid thoughts on his playing future.
“My goal is at least four more years after this season,” Jansen told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“That’s my goal. I’m going to put the work in this offseason to get my body in better shape.
“Last year I spent the majority of time with my mom because of how sick she was. I didn’t work as much in the offseason. This offseason I’m definitely dedicating that to her and also to myself, to get in the best shape I can get.”
More news: MLB Insider Believes Angels Would Have Sold at Trade Deadline if Not for Arte Moreno
Jansen's current contract with the Halos expires at the end of the upcoming season.
He signed just a one-year, $10 million deal this winter, and in a market that continues to value relief pitchers, Jansen could end up getting similar numbers.
The Angels' bullpen could use Jansen again next season, but they might end up facing some competition on the market for the veteran.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.