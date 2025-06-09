Angels All-Star Undergoing Tests, Could Head to Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels are still working to get back into the conversation of legitimate contenders in MLB.
One of the first offseason acquisitions that the Halos made to ensure many more victories than their franchise-worst 63-win season in 2024 was trading for 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.
The veteran has been logging meaningful innings as a designated hitter and right fielder, especially while Mike Trout has been away from the outfield, but is currently batting .217 this season. He has added eight home runs and 24 RBIs during this time, and has a slightly below average OPS+ of 88 (with 100 being league average).
During Saturday's contest, Soler was forced to leave early with groin tightness that seems to have once again flared up. Because of this nagging injury, he said through an interpreter after the game that he’s “a little bit concerned” about a potential stint on the injured list.
According to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Soler will undergo more testing on Monday which will be telling if the veteran must be shelved on the IL or not.
Now depth for the Angels hasn't been easy to come by, and right field specifically is a point of weakness for the Halos.
Three-time MVP Mike Trout was moved to right during spring training after spending over a decade at center field almost exclusively. The move was essentially to lessen the wear and tear on his body.
While Trout was out of commission for most of May with a bone bruise on his surgically-repaired knee, Soler got many more reps in at right field — and even though Trout is back and hitting, he isn't quite healthy enough to get back in the outfield.
Regardless of how much closer Trout is to returning to his role on defense — which manager Ron Washington is confident isn't too far away — losing Soler would be another significant blow to the depth of the Angels roster.
