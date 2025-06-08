Angels' Mike Trout Getting Closer to Return to Outfield
Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout did some drills in the outfield for the first time since he went on the injured list May 2.
“He said he felt good,” manager Ron Washington said. “It was just minimal motion. That’s all. Just minimal motion. Nothing that really challenged him. But it’s a start.”
Trout went on the injured list after suffering a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee, which caused him to leave an April 30th game against the Seattle Mariners early. Trout injured the same knee in 2024, and it sidelined him for all but the first 29 games of the season.
The three-time MVP has found issues with staying healthy over the past few seasons, only playing more than 100 games once since 2020, the exception being 2022 where he played 119.
Trout has spent most of his time in right field during 2025 despite being predominantly a center fielder in his career. The Angels announced this change before the season, stating it was in relation to his healthiness and long-term availability.
Trout, who returned to action as the designated hitter May 30, has been on a tear since his return to the lineup. The 11-time All-Star had a hit in six straight games to mark his return before he saw the streak snapped against the Mariners Friday.
Angels fans highly anticipated Trout's return to the lineup, and rightfully so, as he has been one of the most dominant players in the league over the last decade. He leads active players in wins above replacement, and has the second highest home run total among active players, behind Giancarlo Stanton.
Trout resumed drills in the outfield Saturday, and will take Sunday off, but just because he's resting doesn't mean he'll be off the field long. Washington said Trout came off the injured list earlier than planned when he returned, and could do the same when it comes to returning to right field.
“I think personally, Mike’s gonna say he’s ready to go soon,” Washington said.
