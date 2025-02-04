Angels Among Most Improved MLB Teams in Offseason, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels were one of the worst teams in baseball last season. There has been speculation as to whether the Angels have found success in the offseason, but MLB insider Kerry Miller believes the Halos can turn things around in 2025.
"Los Angeles trading for Jorge Soler was darn near the first move of the entire offseason," Miller wrote. "By Thanksgiving, the Angels had signed all four of the free agents noted above.
"That said, the Angels already had massive wild cards in the form of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, plus Robert Stephenson returning from Tommy John surgery. If those three eight-figure-salary assets, who collectively amounted to pretty much nothing in 2024, provide some real value this year, it's plausible the Halos at least make a run at what would be their first .500 or better season since 2015."
At least one reason the Angels have struggled to escape the cellar of the American League is because of the many injuries to their stars. Mike Trout is expected to stay in the position he's most comfortable next season, center field. There is reportedly more risk on injury for Trout as a full-time designated hitter, and so the Angels will likely keep him in the outfield.
Angels manager Ron Washington gave a promising update on Trout's recovery.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network at the Winter Meetings. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
As for Rendon, general manager Perry Minasian said he will have to earn the starting third baseman job. There is no guarantee Rendon will play a big role for the Angels in 2025. There has been speculation the Angels will use Rendon as a backup first baseman, instead of an everyday starter.
As for Robert Stephenson, the reliever is expected to miss the start of the season as he continues to recover from Tommy John.
Therefore, only one-third of the highest-paid players in Anaheim are expected to make an impact in 2025. While the Angels could certainly show some improvement next season, there's really no guarantee.
If the Halos can sign a few more players this winter, things may look different come Opening Day.
