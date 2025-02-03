Angels Lose Out on Star Free Agent as Potential Options Dwindle
In what started as a productive offseason for the Los Angeles Angels has quickly turned silent.
After an incredibly aggressive pursuit for top talent to improve upon a 99-loss year, the Angels offseason — along with questionable leftovers — fell flat after Thanksgiving.
Making their first move hours after the final pitch was thrown in the 2024 World Series, L.A. acquired veteran outfielder Jorge Soler. Days later, they added infielder Scott Kingery.
The moves didn't stop as November was filled with more veteran signings such as right-hander Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielder Kevin Newman, and perhaps the most impactful move of all, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi.
It was during the Nov. 27 news conference announcing the Kikuchi signing that general manager Perry Minasian said something that proved to not be entirely true — at least up until now.
“We’ve been pretty aggressive. We’re going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said. “I wouldn’t say anything’s off-limits.”
The Halos had certainly been aggressive up to that point, but since the end of November, the only major league additions L.A. has to show for is a presumably third-string catcher in Chuckie Robinson.
As potential free agents keep passing by and landing with other teams, more question marks start to swirl regarding the current roster.
Sunday evening, another name previously linked to the Angels fell to an opposing American League rival in right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty would have been the rotation-solidifying piece for the Angels. That is not to say that L.A. will have a poor rotation, but a player like Flaherty puts them into the contender conversation versus the inescapable pretender narrative.
Flaherty started 2024 with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year 'prove it' deal and was then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers with mere moments remaining before the trade deadline.
The 29-year-old proved himself last season after a down year in 2023. His 2024 numbers included a total record of 13-7 with both ball clubs, an ERA of 3.17, 194 strikeouts to only 38 walks, and a WAR of 3.1 over the course of 162 innings pitched.
A last-ditch free agency target for the Angels would be the franchise-altering slugger Pete Alonso, who has recent updates in his free agent ventures.
