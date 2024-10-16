Angels Among Worst Positioned Teams for 2025, Says Expert
Major League Baseball is down to its final four teams — the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, and the Cleveland Guardians.
However, there were 18 teams who didn't make the postseason.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic power ranked the non-playoff teams based on who is best-positioned to contend in 2025 and the Los Angeles Angels are ranked in an unsurprising position.
The former major league general manager ranked the Angels at No. 17.
"The Angels are optimistic about their young core of position players — which is led by shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O’Hoppe, and first baseman Nolan Schanuel — and hope to get a healthy season next year out of Mike Trout, who was limited to 29 games in 2024," Bowden wrote. "They are high on second baseman Christian Moore, whom they took with the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft; there’s a strong possibility he makes it to the big leagues sometime next year.
"On the pitching side, they got a solid season from lefty Tyler Anderson (3.81 ERA, 179.1 innings), but he was the only consistent starter on their staff due to underperformance and injuries. They are also high on rookie starter Caden Dana, who could be key for them next season."
Moore was tearing it up at Double-A Rocket City and likely would’ve earned a September call-up if not for a late-August meniscus injury.
Now, he’s positioned himself as a strong candidate to be the Angels' starting second baseman next season. The 21-year-old will enter spring training competing for a roster spot, fitting the same mold as guys like shortstop Zach Neto and first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
Dana, the team’s top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was one of three finalists for MiLB.com Pitcher of the Year after dominating at Double-A, all while being just 20 years old. But he wasn’t the only one putting up big numbers in the minors this season.
The Angels, projected to finish fourth in the AL West after a 73-win season and the loss of AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, ended up in last place instead.
This marked their 10th straight year missing the playoffs — the longest active drought in MLB — and their ninth consecutive losing season.
With trades, free agency, injuries, and other moves on the horizon, plenty will change between now and next spring.