Angels Announcer Takes Wild Shot at Cowboys During Rangers Game
Los Angeles Angels play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo took a shot at the NFL's Dallas Cowboys during the Halos' blowout loss against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
A Josh Jung single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought the score to 17-3, which caused a reaction out of Randazzo. He took the opportunity to take a jab at the home fans.
“Well, they’ll have to enjoy a 17-3 around here, because I don’t know how many they’re gonna get with the Dallas Cowboys," he said.
“They used to be America’s Team," he later added, "It’s fine.”
The Cowboys are coming off of a brutal losing season in 2024, where they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs after finishing first in their division in two of the previous three seasons. The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, nor have they returned to the biggest stage since.
The Angels are in an awful run of form as August nears its end, as they have lost each of their last four series since sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their loss on Wednesday dropped them into last in the AL West for the first time since May, and they now have to face the division leading Houston Astros.
They will hope they can break out of their collective slump Friday after a rest day on Thursday, when Tyler Anderson takes the mound following a return from the Paternity List.
Anderson was supposed to start Wednesday, however, the Angels granted him extra time to prepare after being placed on leave. Jack Kochanowicz allowed 11 runs in 3.1 innings, and received his 11th loss of the season for the performance.
“I think I’m just not confident in myself enough out there at the moment,” Kochanowicz said after the game. “You’ve really got to trust your stuff to have success. And I’ve said it a ton, a ton of times last year, I was just really trusting my stuff. I just need to get back to that.”
Kochanowicz has a 15.32 ERA through 12.1 innings in August, and has allowed nine hits in each of his last three starts. Despite his struggles, interim manager Ray Montgomery still believes Kochanowicz can be an integral part of the future for the Halos.
“You don’t want to let the one year or parts of a year define your career or who you are,” Montgomery said. “He’s 24 years old. He’s got a bright future, and we’re trying to work through the different scenarios of what he needs to do to continue to be successful here or to gain success here, and we just have to get back to the drawing board a little bit and get him on that track.”
