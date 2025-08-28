Angels' Ron Washington Makes Intentions Known About Future With Halos
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington joined the Halos for their series against the Texas Rangers this week.
He has been absent from the team since June when the Angels announced he would be out indefinitely. A week later, Los Angeles stated Washington would miss the entire season dealing with health concerns.
Washington revealed he underwent heart surgery, which required eight weeks of recovery. In addition to the operation, Washington said he stopped smoking and is eating healthier.
Washington said he is feeling healthy and will be watching the Angels play in September.
The Angels replaced Washington with interim manager Ray Montgomery, but Washington said he wants to return to his position next season. Montgomery will remain the Halos manager for the remainder of this season.
“Without a doubt,” Washington said of his hope to return. “It’s my passion. … I miss baseball. This is my life, and if (Angels general manager) Perry will have me back, I’m certainly wanting to come back and finish what we started.”
Washington’s contract includes an option for the 2026 season, but ultimately the decision to keep the skipper will be up to Angels general manager Perry Minasian.
Los Angeles hired Washington as their manager last season after his decade-long hiatus from managing an MLB team. He was the manager of the Rangers for eight seasons from 2007-14 and led the team to two American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.
Washington wants to help the Angels achieve the same level of success. He wants to help the team end their postseason drought and develop into a winning franchise.
“I want to do this until we get it right,” Washington said. “I want to finish what we started.”
The Angels will not make the postseason this year, as they are 8.5 games behind in the AL Wild Card race and have not been able to get above a .500 winning percentage seemingly all season.
But Los Angeles has also shown glimpses of their potential to be contenders throughout the year.
The Halos have a young, talented squad that could be playing in October within the next few seasons, and Washington wants to be there when they do.
