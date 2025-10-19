Angels' Anthony Rendon Hit With Massive Stray in MLB Insider's Post on Dodgers Dominance
The New York Post's Jon Heyman took a shot at Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon in an article about the Los Angeles Dodgers' recent success.
Heyman pointed towards the Dodgers' willingness to spend as a major part of their recent success, pointing out they were especially smart in paying the correct players.
"How did the Dodgers get this great? Sure, they spent a record $400 million ($550M counting the tax), but even better, they spent the big bucks on the best players," Heyman wrote.
"Their roster includes four sure Hall of Famers, and no Anthony Rendons. Here’s how they locked up five superstars in deals raging from terrific to amazing bargains."
The Angels broke the bank for Rendon following his elite 2019 season, where he led MLB in RBI and hit a career-high 34 home runs. He had just made his first All-Star Game, and had won the World Series with the Washington Nationals. They signed the third baseman to a seven-year, $245 million contract following that season, and he hasn't quite been the same since.
Rendon hasn't played more than 58 games since 2019, and missed the 2025 season entirely while recovering from hip surgery. He is still yet to resume baseball activity in his recovery, and will likely miss time in 2026 as well.
Rendon's best season with the Halos came in the shortened 2020 season, when he posted a .915 OPS through 52 games. He hit nine home runs and drove in 31 runs during that time, posting a 150 OPS+. Since then, though, there hasn't been much to ride home about for the third baseman.
In the four seasons he's played in since, he's hit a total of 13 home runs through 205 games, and has an OPS of .666, good for an 86 OPS+. His worst stretch came in 2024, when he played 57 games without hitting a home run and posted a .574 OPS.
Rendon's contract expires after the 2026 season, so the Angels will be clear of his massive contract after next year — freeing up nearly $40 million in annual payroll. Before they're free of his contract, though, they need to figure out their situation at third for one more season.
