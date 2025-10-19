Angels Suddenly Have Competition for Albert Pujols in Managerial Search
The Los Angeles Angels have been pursuing former Halo Albert Pujols for their vacant managerial position, however, a new team in need of a skipper has entered the fold.
ESPN's Adrian Gonzalez and Jeff Passan report the Baltimore Orioles have also thrown their name into the hat for the former MVP.
"The Baltimore Orioles, seeking a new manager to guide their young, emerging core, have expressed interest in future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols, sources told ESPN," they wrote.
"The Orioles have yet to formally interview Pujols but are expected to as they seek a replacement for Brandon Hyde, who was fired in the early portion of what became a disappointing 87-loss season in 2025. Tony Mansolino, who took over as interim manager after Hyde was let go in May, is among the candidates for the full-time position, but the Orioles are also conducting an external search."
The Angels have already interviewed Pujols for the position, and it seemed the future Hall of Famer was destined to manage the Angels for the upcoming season. Progressions have stalled over the past week or so, as the parties are yet to work out a deal — and a new team joining the mix could complicate things for the Angels.
Owner Arte Moreno doesn't seem entirely sold on Pujols, though he is believed to be the top candidate. A report from The Athletic's Sam Blum says the Angels are still assessing other options and plan to hold more interviews.
"Albert Pujols is no longer the only contender for the Angels’ managerial opening," Blum writes. "The team plans to interview more candidates for the position, a team source told The Athletic, changing course from their initial line of thinking. Pujols remains the favorite for the job, the source said, though owner Arte Moreno has decided he wants a more thorough process."
If the Angels want Pujols as their man for the upcoming season, they'll definitely need to make a move sooner rather than later — especially with another team breathing down their neck. There are eight teams in MLB with managerial vacancies, and it's only a matter of time before more teams than just the Orioles begin to eye Pujols.
