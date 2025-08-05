Angels GM Declines to Answer Whether He Believes Halos Will Make Playoffs
The Los Angeles Angels stood pat at the MLB trade deadline, opting to keep their team intact rather than make significant roster changes.
The man behind those decisions was general manager Perry Minasian, who had a quiet trade deadline, despite the team sitting a couple of games under .500 and in a long shot position to make the playoffs.
The Angels are in a playoff drought, having not tasted success in the postseason for years. In theory, keeping their team is the best chance to maximize their season.
The alternative approach is selling and trading several veterans on expiring contracts who don't fit the younger core's timeline.
If the team was going to hold onto veterans like closer Kenley Jansen or starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, they essentially need to secure an American League Wild Card spot.
When asked by reporters including Bill Shaikin of the LA Times, Minasian avoided giving a clear answer on whether he believes that the Angels can make the playoffs.
“I don’t make predictions,” he said.
The executive's answer is puzzling considering the team's approach. If he didn't feel confident in the team making the playoffs, why didn't he trade some of the more valuable players for additional prospect depth?
The Angels have one of the worst farm systems in MLB, and these deals can help the organization catch up to the rest of the league.
Minasian is banking on the team continuing to develop with all of the veterans around and hope they experience some compeitive baseball and make a run in the coming months.
“Giving them a chance to play this thing out, relative to what was presented [in trade talks], made a lot of sense,” Minasian added.
“The development of our core is obviously very, very, very important.
“Being competitive in August and September is really, really important for this group, not only for the now but for the future — playing meaningful games, understanding there is an expectation to win, showing up to the ballpark every day feeling like you have a chance to win over a six-month period."
Time will tell if the Angels' standstill approach will pay off in the long run.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.