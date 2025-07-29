Angels’ Arte Moreno Unlikely to Trade With Specific Team Despite Interest at Deadline
MLB insider Robert Murray believes Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno will avoid trading with the Los Angeles Dodgers at all costs during the trade deadline.
The Dodgers currently have a desperate need for a closer after Tanner Scott landed on the injured list, and the Angels are likely to trade Kenley Jansen, whose contract is up after this season. Jansen spent the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.
ESPN announced the Angels are shopping their expiring contracts during the trade deadline, meaning Luis Rengifo, Yoan Moncada, Tyler Anderson and, of course, Jansen are all on the block.
MLB insider Robert Murray explains why an Angels, Dodgers deal is unlikely this summer.
"I feel like it is more likely that hell freezes over that Arte Moreno deals with the Dodgers. I can’t see him doing it." Murray said. "...I can’t see Arte Moreno dealing with the Dodgers. I could be wrong. The rental guys are for sure there to be had.”
Moreno previously called off a deal with the Dodgers in 2020 which would have brought right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling and outfielder Joc Pederson to the Big A.
“We really didn't have a deal, it was leaked that we had a deal,” Moreno said. “I won't get into it. I just would rather not talk about that because it wasn’t going to happen and didn’t happen.”
Avoiding a trade with their crosstown rivals shouldn't be too big of a deal with the Halos, as closers will always be in demand in MLB, especially proven ones like Jansen. Their other pieces should also garner attention, especially Taylor Ward. Although his contract isn't expiring this season, the Angels will be looking for a good return for their outfield star.
