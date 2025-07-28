Angels GM Perry Minasian Under Most Pressure This Deadline, Says Insider
The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is under the most pressure at the 2025 trade deadline.
Minasian came to the Halos in November of 2020, but has not been able to transform the team into a contender — much less a .500 team.
"This trade deadline is important for Minasian and the Angels regardless of what direction they decide to go: trying to buy and win now or (what I would do) looking to sell so they’re stronger in the future," said Bowden. "It might not even be his call, as Angels owner Arte Moreno could dictate the decision, but either way, the key goal Minasian must have is to improve their overall pitching in the short- and long-term at every level."
The Angels have their best chance since 2023 to make the playoffs, sitting five games out with a series against the Texas Rangers on the horizon, however ESPN says they are looking to move players at the deadline instead of keeping them to make a playoff push.
With this development the Angels will go all out to build their farm system, which is among the worst in MLB. Potential trade chips for the Halos are Kenley Jansen, Yoan Moncada, Tyler Anderson and Taylor Ward.
If the Angels miss the playoffs this season, which they most likely will due to their decision to sell, it will mark the 11th-straight season they've missed out on the postseason, the longest active streak in MLB.
Although they're selling, the Angels aren't quite out of the race, as a good series against their Wild Card and divisional rivals in the Rangers could push their season in the right direction. Their series begins on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
