Angels' Ben Joyce Appears Nowhere Near Return From Injury

Ben Joyce throws 100.⁠

⁠

He doesn’t have absurd separation.⁠

⁠

His “block” wouldn’t be considered “good” if he was throwing 85.⁠

⁠

Yes he still generates a ton of force through his oblique slings.⁠

⁠

Yes his front leg is still elite.⁠

⁠

Just because things don’t look… pic.twitter.com/1qqGQq8lZe