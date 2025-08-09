Angels' Breakout Outfielder Exits Friday's Game With Apparent Injury
Los Angeles Angels breakout outfielder Bryce Teodosio has exited Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers with an apparent injury.
Teodosio hit his head on the fence making a catch in the bottom of the third inning.
Jo Adell took over in center field, while Gustavo Campero entered the game in right field.
Here's a video of the play:
Teodosio was called up to the Angels at the beginning of August in a bit of a surprise move to shore up the center field defense.
The Angels had struggled defensively in center after moving Mike Trout to right field heading into this season. Jo Adell tried his best in center, but he's much better in right field, where he was a Gold Glove finalist last year.
Teodosio was extremely impressive with the glove in his first week with the team this season, but was also showing off the bat. Heading into Friday night's contest, the outfielder was hitting .385 (5-for-13) with a double, three stolen bases and an OPS of .846.
The Angels will hope it's not a serious injury for Teodosio, who was just settling in at the big league level. He recently opened up on his hitting success in a conversation with the Orange County Register.
“We’ve tinkered with all kinds of different things,” Teodosio said. “We’re still working. We don’t have it figured out. Never have this game figured out. We’ve changed my setup a couple times to get me to where I was last year. It’s helped me tremendously to make more contact. When I’m on base, I’m a threat. Just for me to get on base is the biggest thing.”
An injury this soon into a major league opportunity would unfortunately be nothing new for Teodosio.
Last year, the outfielder was called up to make his MLB debut in September. Five games into his big league career, he broke his finger.
“Having my dream get cut short was like, ‘Wow, this really stinks,’” Teodosio said. “Obviously you hope you can make it back up, because you just never know.”
This year, Teodosio suffered a torn hip flexor early in the Triple-A season, and missed three months after surgery. He and the Angels will hope this injury isn't too severe, and he's able to return to the lineup sooner rather than later.
