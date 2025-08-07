Angels' Mike Trout Provides Injury Update on Knee
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout provided an update on his knee, which has kept him from playing outfield since he injured it at the end of April.
Trout suffered a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee — which kept him out for all but 29 games in 2024 — against the Seattle Mariners on April 30, and missed about a month of play before returning to the lineup at the end of May.
Trout has swung the bat well since his return, however he is still yet to make an appearance in the field since coming off the injured list. His leg has also affected his sprint speed, though he has still shown flashes of speed such as on Thursday, when he started a bottom of the eighth rally with an infield single.
“It’s feeling a little better,” Trout said. “There's times where I have to run hard. I was trying to get that inning started there and get the base hit. But we gave ourselves chances and we didn't execute.”
The Angels failed to score in that inning despite loading the bases with no outs in their 5-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Halos are definitely missing Trout's defense this season, as their Outs Above Average and Fielding Run Value are both the worst in the league. Among right fielders, the Angels also have the fourth-worst FRV and fifth-worst OAA in the league. Before the season started, the Angels announced Trout would play right field instead of center field to reduce the strain it would take on his body.
Trout is still finding ways to contribute with his bat, and is having a fantastic season at the plate despite his inability to play in the field. He has a .887 OPS and a 143 wRC+ since returning from the injured list.
His .835 season OPS leads Angels with more than five games, and he has pulled up his batting average up from .179 to .240 in three months.
The Halos should take it slow for the remainder of the season as far as Trout goes, as their recent performances have just about pushed them out of the playoff conversation. They'll continue to fight for their spot against the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 4:10 p.m. PT.
