Angels Sign Former Dodgers, Blue Jays Veteran Utility Man
The Los Angeles Angels signed free agent first baseman Cavan Biggio to a minor league contract on Wednesday. Biggio will report to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Biggio has spent all of this season with the Kansas City Royals, who signed him to a minor league deal in January. The 30-year-old made the Royals’ Opening Day roster and made starts at every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.
More news: Kenley Jansen Doesn't Know If He'll Be Back With Angels Next Season
Through Biggio’s 37 games with Kansas City, he struggled to produce at the plate and slashed a career-worst .174/.296/.246 across 69 at-bats. He has averaged .197 or higher in all six of his previous MLB seasons.
The Royals ultimately decided to option Biggio on May 26 after his poor batting performances. Kansas City called up outfielder John Rave in a corresponding move.
Biggio has more than five years of service time, which allowed him to decide whether to accept the demotion to Triple-A or elect free agency. Biggio opted to head back to the minor leagues, where he showed significant improvements at the plate.
Biggio slashed .285/.375/.464 and hit four home runs through 41 games with Triple-A Omaha. This was his best batting performance in the minor leagues since 2019.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Candidly Reveals His Biggest Rookie Mistake
The Royals designated Biggio for assignment on July 25 to make room to reactivate right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey. Then, the Angels signed Biggio a week later and added him on a minor league contract.
Prior to signing with the Halos, Biggio has played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
He spent the majority of his career with the Blue Jays after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2016. Toronto designated him for assignment after five-and-a-half seasons last June then he split the remainder of the season with the Dodgers and Braves before electing free agency.
Biggio will be a strong depth piece for the Angels, as he is a versatile defender and has appeared to have overcome his recent struggles at the plate this season.
The Angels have multiple young stars on their MLB roster and are looking to continue growing over the next few years. The Halos will benefit from having Biggio as an option down the road.
Latest Angels news:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.