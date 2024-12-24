Angels Broadcaster Hints at More Moves Coming Soon for Halos
The Los Angeles Angels emerged as an aggressive club this offseason, making a number of acquisitions to bolster the roster. After another losing season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian urged fans not to jump off the bandwagon.
Since promising fans the organization would be making immediate changes, Minasian has orchestrated a number of deals. However, the Angels aren't done adding talent, according to Angels broadcaster Mark Gubicza.
“Just talking to them last night again, they’re not done," Gubicza said. "They’re still gonna be doing some things here before too long.”
Minasian also alluded to the same notion at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Dallas earlier this month.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
The Angels have already made a number of deals, the biggest signing veteran left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million contract.
Kikuchi is the second addition to the Halos rotation. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels. Beyond the starting rotation, the Angels also signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal.
Additionally, infielder Kevin Newman signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with an option for 2026. The Angels also traded for power hitter Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and utility man Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies.
Although the Angels have orchestrated a number of free agent signings and trades, it seems the team isn't finished. After finishing 63-99 in 2024, it was evident the Angels had to bolster the roster.
Along with the many additions to the team, superstar Mike Trout will also be healthy entering 2025. If the Halos can address a few more needs such as the bullpen and another power bat, there's a chance the team can reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
For now, Angels fans will have to wait for any more moves to be made.
