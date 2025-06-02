Angels Call Up 2 Top Prospects in Surprise Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels announced two roster moves after a string of injuries had forced the team to make some tough decisions.
Relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is headed back to the injured list, along with third baseman Yoan Moncada, giving two minor league players an opportunity with the active roster.
Outfielder Matthew Lugo and pitcher Sam Aldegheri are getting promoted to the active roster, making a young turn for the roster.
Lugo already had a stint with the Angels, being sent down when Mike Trout got activated from the injured list.
On Sunday, Lugo was playing for Triple-A Salt Lake when he got pulled during the middle of the game. He was seen hugging his manager, though there was no confirmation he was getting called up.
Aldegheri made a couple of appearances last season for the Angels, pitching 13 innings with a 4.85 ERA and two strikeouts. He had a WAR of -0.1 during his time in the majors.
Aldegheri started the 2025 season in Double-A Rocket City, where he has pitched 47 innings in the minor leagues, racking up a 4.34 ERA and 48 total strikeouts.
Aldegheri is only 23 years old, making him one of the more promising arms in the team's farm system.
His fastball only sits at 92.3 mph. He also throws a slider, cutter, and change-up.
The Angels are in need of help with the bullpen, which has struggled to keep the team in games.
In an attempt to hopefully restart his professional career, Aldegheri is getting another look in the majors to see how he fairs against top-level competition this season.
This year with the Angels, Lugo got 40 plate appearances, hitting .231/.250/.564 with three home runs and an above-average run creation rate of 122 wRC+.
His bat was impressive in the major leagues, showing some serious power and hitting chops, though he will likely only return as a platoon player.
Lugo and Aldegheri can now establish themselves on the roster, especially given the Angels' willingness to give young players a chance.
If either of them impress, they could be secured over the long-term.
