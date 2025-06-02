Angels Place Robert Stephenson, Yoan Moncada on Injured List in Brutal Update
The Los Angeles Angels are making a massive roster move, placing infielder Yoan Moncada and right-hander Robert Stephenson on the injured list.
In a corresponding move, Matthew Lugo has been recalled from Triple-A, and the Halos calling up right-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri from Double-A.
Stephenson was originally signed to a three-year, $33 million deal back in January 2024.
Shortly after putting pen to paper, Stephenson would be forced to undergo elbow surgery to repair his UCL with an internal brace. He finally made his long-awaited debut with the Halos last Wednesday and dazzled the mound through 12 brief pitches.
Stephenson threw two strikeouts and even hit 98.5 mph on his four-seam fastball. Six of his pitches were whiffed at by batters in his first game back in MLB since the end of the 2023 season.
The second outing of Stephenson's tenure with the Angels only lasted three pitches before he was forced to leave Friday's game with injury. He also declined to say how he was feeling after playing catch Sunday, which led to speculation about the imminent IL placement.
As for Moncada, he has a long and frustrating injury season dating back to spring training.
After being signed by the Halos this offseason, he was forced to deal with a bone bruise in his thumb in the later stages of spring training. He would then sprain his thumb just nine games into the season and miss close to a month of action.
Moncada has been healthy for the better part of the month of May, but last Wednesday, the veteran was pulled early due to knee soreness.
His official IL placement was for right knee inflammation. Moncada is in the midst of batting .237/.336/.505 this season with a .841 OPS.
