Angels Castoff Named Top Trade Candidate After Thriving With New Team
Bleacher Report named current Chicago White Sox catcher and 2016 Los Angeles Angels first-round draft pick Matt Thaiss as a possible trade target for top teams due to his stellar performances during the 2025 season.
Thaiss, who played his first six seasons in the majors with the Halos from 2019-24, has turned over a new leaf on the south side of Chicago, entering Friday with an OPS of .715 and an OPS+ of 109, both of which would be career highs. The latter would also mark the first time he has batted above league average. He led all White Sox players with more than 20 at-bats in on base percentage with a mark of .391, also a career high if he maintains his output.
In the 2025 season, Thaiss has cut his strikeout percentage nearly in half, reducing his 31.2% rate to just 17%, while also increasing the rate at which he walks to 21.6% from 15.1%.
In his time with the Angels, Thaiss was much less successful, never batting over .220 and amassing a WAR of just 0.8 across 248 games with Los Angeles, lower than his total of 0.9 this season so far.
"The No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Thaiss did not develop as hoped during his time in the Angels organization, ultimately hitting .208/.313/.342 in 771 plate appearances over six seasons," said Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. "The 30-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the White Sox after joining the South Siders during the offseason, posting a 112 OPS+ with more walks (19) than strikeouts (15) in 88 plate appearances. With club control through 2027 and a $1 million salary this year, he should generate plenty of interest."
The White Sox have reason to trade Thaiss as well, as 22-year-old rookie catcher Edgar Quero has had an impressive campaign for the White Sox, slashing .296/.390/.338 in 82 plate appearances. The Angels traded Quero and Ky Bush to the White Sox in 2023 for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.
Potential suitors for the left handed batter include the Boston Red Sox, who could use him in a platoon with Carlos Narvaez against right handed pitching, or the Tampa Bay Rays, who would use him in the same fashion, as starting catcher Danny Jansen is posting just a .504 OPS against right handers.
