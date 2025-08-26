Angels Celebrate Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement With Hilarious Post
The Los Angeles Angels have joined in on the internet frenzy regarding pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's engagement.
More news: Angels Close to Adding Former All-Star Utility Man to Lineup
Instead of posting about the singer/songwriter and football player, they cleverly used some of their own players to join in on the 'Taylor' and 'Travis' media attention.
Veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud and outfielder Taylor Ward were the players posted, as the rest of the internet seems to be more involved with a different 'Travis' and 'Taylor' at the moment.
Although the post featured some great comedic timing on the part of the social media team, there are still some more pressing matters at the moment. The Angels snapped a three-game losing skid on Monday night and beat the Rangers, 4-0.
What Does This Mean for the Angels?
Although d'Arnaud has a name that was used for a topical social media post, he had a pair of RBIs on the way to the win on Monday. Ward, also used for the same reason, had two walks and two runs towards the victory.
Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom, who started against the Halos, had a 2.76 ERA heading into the contest. He allowed two earned runs, two walks, and three hits across five innings of work, hurling seven strikeouts in that time.
Star shortstop Zach Neto smacked a home run on the very first pitch of the game, and did so with a special guest in attendance.
More news: Angels’ Ron Washington Underwent Heart Surgery, Reveals Plans to Continue Career
Manager Ron Washington had been away from the team for quite some time due to health concerns, but revealed he plans to continue his career. He was announced to be out indefinitely towards the end of June, but about a week later, it was announced that he would miss the rest of the year.
Monday night, Washington was in attendance for the first time since his original absence, revealing he underwent heart surgery.
It was truly a special night for the Angels, but Washington also has an affiliation with the Rangers. He was the manager from 2007 to 2014 and secured a pair of American League pennants during his tenure.
Amid the craziness on the internet with the pop culture announcement, the social media post from the Angels added a unique angle to the attention — but there are still bigger goals in sight for the Halos on the diamond.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.