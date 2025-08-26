Angels Close to Adding Former All-Star Utility Man to Lineup
Los Angeles Angels utility man Chris Taylor believes he's close to making a return from the injured list with a fractured hand.
Taylor first fractured his hand following just 10 games with the Halos after being struck by a pitch against the Athletics in June. He missed about a month with that injury before returning towards the end of July.
He only played five more games after hius return, however, and he re-fractured his hand on a diving play against the Seattle Matiners on July 25. Taylor feels as if he has come back even better from the second injury, as he received surgery on his hand after the second incident.
“I’m three-and-a-half weeks since surgery and compared to where it was three-and-a-half weeks after the first time, it’s like night and day,” Taylor said.
The All-Star is yet to go on a rehab stint, however, that may be among the next steps he takes to returning to MLB.
“I don’t know for sure,” Taylor said, “but I feel close.”
Through his 15 games as a Halo, Taylor racked up 37 at-bats and batted .189 with a home run and four RBIs. He had a hot few games just before his first stint on the injured list, recording back-to-back multi-hit games against the Seattle Mariners.
Taylor spent 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his MLB career, joining them from the Seattle Mariners during his third season in MLB. He batted .240 while on the Dodgers, and it was the only team on which he has a career OPS+ above 100.
The Angels only have Taylor for the remainder of the season, so both parties will hope he can get back on the field before the end of the season. Taylor, 34, is no longer a spring chicken, and will hope to be able to prove himself worthy of a contract come the 2026 season.
Taylor is a one-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion from his time with the Dodgers. He joined the Angels after being designated for assignment by the National League LA team earlier this season. He's a little over a half a season away from reaching 10 years of service time.
