Angels' Christian Moore, Manager Don't Seem to Agree on Return Timeline
Los Angeles Angels rookie Christian Moore landed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained thumb and is hoping to be back in a couple weeks, however interim manager Ray Montgomery believes it may take longer than that.
Montgomery avoided giving a timetable for Moore's return, and hinted that two weeks may be the "best-case scenario."
“I think it’s pretty much up to my body and how it heals itself,” Moore said. “Hopefully I can be out there in two weeks. That’s kind of my thing. If I can get out there quicker, obviously we can do some things with the glove, maybe putting something in there.”
Moore sustained the sprain while diving for a ground ball against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday.
The 22-year-old came up to MLB after just 79 games in the minor leagues and got off to a rough start, though looked much more comfortable in the week or so leading up to his injury. He had a hit in four out of five games to end the month of June, including a two-homer performance where he drove in all of the Angels' runs in a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
Over his last seven games, Moore has a .953 OPS and has reached base safely 11 times.
The Halos' No. 1 prospect is batting .189 this season, and has three homers and eight RBI through 19 games in MLB. He tore up Triple-A after his promotion May 20, batting .350 in 20 games with four homers and 18 RBIs with Salt Lake. The Angels brought him up June 13.
Chad Stevens has filled in for Moore at second base in his absence, and was 1-for-8 heading into Sunday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Angels are still in the playoff conversation in the American League despite dropping a three-game series to the Jays, and will hope to hope to turn their luck around against the Texas Rangers in a four-game series at the Big A beginning Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
The Angels are battling with the Rangers — along with the Red Sox and Seattle Mariners — for the final AL Wild Card spot, and will hope to gain some ground facing off against their division rivals.
