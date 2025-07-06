Angels' Future Hall of Famer Not Happy With How He's Sometimes Used
When the Los Angeles Angels acquired future Hall of Fame closer Kenley Jansen this offseason, it was evident that his chase for 500 career saves (entering the season at 447) was in full effect.
Recently, the veteran spoke on his usage when called upon to enter games that are of a 4-run deficit or higher, which would bar a closer from securing the save due to the runs amount.
“If you ask me, a real closer doing it for so long, I do what the team wants you to do, but I’m not a big fan of the four-run lead,” Jansen said.
When asked if he has communicated this to his team, he said, “I don’t have to say that. I think they probably know.”
Interim manager Ray Montgomery also spoke on Jansen's usage but brought up a recent rule change regarding how a save is recorded.
“We respect what he wants to do and what he’s done in the game,” Montgomery said. “The flip side too, with the new rules and stuff, you want to get the win. You want to get the first win on the road trip and lock it down and secure it. We go back and forth talking about it at different times, but I have no issues with it. He didn’t either. And again, there will be situations where he doesn’t come in.”
The 'new rules' in question were instituted in 2020 and refer to how a pitcher must face three batters when entering the game. During some of these moments when Jansen closes things out with a four-run lead, the Angels are likely less confident that a different available reliever facing at least three batters.
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher detailed other instances of closers coming in with four-plus runs and how Jansen's usage doesn't differ too far from normal.
Houston Astros closer Josh Hader and his MLB-leading 24 saves has been used five times out of 37 appearances with at least a four-run lead. San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, also tied for the MLB-lead with 24, has had four instances of coming in with a four-run lead during his 37 outings.
Jansen has 15 saves in 33 games this season, six of those appearances, however, featured a four-run lead. Of the six, one was still a save situation due to there being two runners on.
