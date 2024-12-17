Angels Competing With NL Team for All-Star Free Agent Infielder
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have some competition for an All-Star free agent they have their eyes on.
Gleyber Torres has also been drawing interest from both the Angels and Washington Nationals, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
However, the Nationals would like Torres to play third base which is a move he resisted when the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisolm Jr. at the trade deadline during the 2024 season. Because of his refusal, Chisolm played the hot corner for the first time in his career and excelled at it.
More News: Angels GM Gets Honest About Potentially Replacing Anthony Rendon
Sherman suggests that Torres might be more open to switching positions to boost his market value, though. With a full offseason to prepare, he would have the opportunity to learn third base, rather than adjusting to the position midseason.
The Angels, on the other hand, are hoping Torres can take over at second base after the team posted a .593 OPS at the position last year, the second-worst in the league.
Torres to the Angels isn't necessarily a sure thing. New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman reported that the second baseman already turned down an offer from the Angels.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Gleyber Torres to the Angels?’ I don’t think that’s happening,” Heyman said Thursday on Bleacher Report’s MLB Insider Notebook. “At least not now. They did make him an offer. He declined the offer. I don’t think it was about the offer. If I know Gleyber Torres, I think most likely, he would prefer to be on the East Coast if he can, in Florida spring training. So I think that’s probably the reason behind that.”
Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a 101 OPS+ last season. His second-half performance, with a 120 OPS+ in 61 games compared to an 86 OPS+ in 93 games, likely boosted his free-agent stock. He also became the full-time leadoff hitter after the All-Star Break.
At 28, Torres spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees, recording a 112 OPS+ with a .265 batting average and 138 home runs.
The second baseman earned AL All-Star selections in his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and 2019. In 2023, Torres hit 25 home runs and posted an .800 OPS, making him one of the top offensive performers at his position that year.